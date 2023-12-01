Bloomington's Voice

News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL

Todd Yeagley – Indiana Men’s Soccer

by Leave a Comment

Three wins on the bounce have the Hoosiers playing for a trip to the College Cup this weekend in South Bend against the No. 2 Fighting Irish.  Photo Indiana University Athletics.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *