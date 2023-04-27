Bloomington's Voice

News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL

Kiwanis Club of Bloomington Pancake Breakfast Saturday

by Leave a Comment

Allen Pease gives us all of the details for Saturday’s all-you-can-eat event. Buy tickets now at buskirkchumley.org!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *