WGCL News — You May Not Be Getting Enough Exercise

By Diane Daily

A new study shows working out for 30 minutes a day “might not be enough” to counter the health issues caused by sitting for long periods of time when you’re on the job and commuting to work.

The findings are bad news for men and women who are dedicated to a daily exercise routine, believing it will help them keep their weight down and blood sugar and cholesterol levels in check.

The study found that people who exercise for a half an hour a day but sit for most of the day could still be at risk for heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure if they don’t start moving more during the day.

Applications for Indiana’s Energy and Water Assistance Program are now being accepted. The programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter months.

Funds are available to cover utility costs associated with electricity, gas, and bulk fuel heating usage.

The assistance has been offered since 2006. Applications will be accepted through next May.

If you plan to vote in this year’s November elections, make sure you’re registered to vote by next Tuesday, October 11th. Early voting in the state will start the next day.

When you register, you’ll need to present a valid Indiana driver’s license or state ID. Voters have to be at least 18 on election day and need to have lived in a precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election in order to vote in that precinct.

The polls will open at 6am on Tuesday, November 8th.

Community Kitchen of Monroe County could use your help as they continue to provide free meals at their three locations.

Right now, the Kitchen needs staples like rice, pasta and beans. Also canned tuna, fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, instant oatmeal and boxes of bread mix.