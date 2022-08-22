WGCL News — Indiana State University Mourns Victims of Deadly Car Crash

By Diane Daily

As fall semester classes begin at universities around Indiana, one Hoosier campus is in mourning today.

A Sunday morning accident in Vigo County claimed the life of three ISU students and seriously injured two others. Two of the three students who died were members of the ISU football team.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1:30 Sunday morning on State Road 46 about ten miles from Terre Haute.

The car reportedly left the road and struck a tree. It was on fire when deputies arrived at the scene.

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff at the Student Counseling Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

A proposed multi-million dollar energy generating plant has the potential to bring hundreds of new jobs to area.

The Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission has approved an economic revitalization area for Maple Creek Energy to a build natural-gas electric-generation facility.

The project would create over 500 construction jobs and take about two and a half years to finish. If approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, construction could begin as early as 2024.

The redevelopment of the IU Health Bloomington Hospital site is on track.

Tree clearing and building demolition work is scheduled to start this week.

The Hopewell Phase 1 East project site is bounded by 2nd Street to the north, 1st Street to the south, B-Line to the east, and Rogers Street to the west.

In consumer news today, the Food and Drug Administration has issued a first-of-a-kind warning to one maker of nicotine gummies. FDA officials call the fruit flavored candies a “public health crisis just waiting to happen” because the product could be toxic or even deadly if it’s eaten by kids under the age of six.