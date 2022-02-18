2025 The Final Drive – E5 – Married Filing Jointly and Your Taxes

This episode David discusses Married Filing Jointly and how you can set yourself up for success for the day one of you will be filing a single tax return. It’s unfortunate, and we hope the day never happens, but it will: either through a passing of a loved one or divorce. So, how can you set yourselves up now for that day of single filing? It’s simple: give this episode a listen where David breaks down the steps of what needs to happen now, so you can be prepared for later.

