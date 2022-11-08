2025 The Final Drive – E33 – Wash Sell & Phantom Gains

Here we are in Quarter 4 of the year and guess what…?

Everything is down, Stocks are down Bonds are Down, nearly everything is down.

How does this play into the wash sale rule?

If you’re looking to sell a security at a loss and buy the same, how will this affect your portfolio?

Working with bonds can be the same.

This something I have never really talked about in my nearly 29 years in practice.

You can sell one Bond fund, buy another Fund – that’s fine to do, and the wash sell rules won’t catch up to you.

Let’s end this year strong together!

