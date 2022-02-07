WGCL Radio

2025 The Final Drive – E3 – Federal Estate Tax Roller-Coaster

During this episode I want to focus on the Federal Estate Tax Roller Coaster. This is where I talk about other forms of taxes besides our retirement accounts. Yes, I want to focus on our retirement accounts, but we can’t do that without looking at other assets: your home! Your estate can be taxed. What other things should we consider? Life Insurance. Death Benefits. Loans. Long Term Care Policies.

