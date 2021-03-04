Jason Speer picked up his first sectional victory in maroon and gold but they’re not done yet. Winning Wednesday for IUWBB as Teri Moren checks in. Photo: Hoosiertimes.com
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL
Jason Speer picked up his first sectional victory in maroon and gold but they’re not done yet. Winning Wednesday for IUWBB as Teri Moren checks in. Photo: Hoosiertimes.com
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Leave a Reply