WGCL NEWS — One Dead in I-70 Accident

By Diane Daily

One person is dead following a freak accident on I-70 west of downtown Indianapolis. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened Monday morning when a wheel flew off a pickup truck and crashed into the windshield of another vehicle, killing its driver. Authorities say after being struck by the tire, the second vehicle ran off the right side of the highway, into a ditch and through a fence. The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The American Red Cross says blood supplies at hospitals around the country are getting low. A spokesperson says recent natural disasters and a lack of donors over the summer are the main reasons for the shortage. Right now, donations of all blood types are needed. Anyone interested in making a donation should make an appointment. You can do that by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The majority of college seniors who are graduating next year say they may try and negotiate their starting salaries, depending on the offer. According to a new national survey, students admitted they were concerned that the employers would withdraw their original offers if they do. Many were also worried that negotiating their salary might leave a bad impression.

An Indiana native has made it through the first round of this season’s “Worst Cooks in America.” Sami White of Fishers is one of 16 contestants competing in a series of cooking challenges to win $25,000. The popular Food Network show made its debut in 2010. Chefs Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro are serving as mentors for this season’s competitors.