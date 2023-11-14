WGCL NEWS — New Plans For Former Peoples State Bank Building

By Diane Daily

The Former Peoples State Bank building on Kirkwood Avenue will not be converted into apartments. The Herald Times is reporting that the building’s owner, Elliot Lewis, has changed his mind and wants to turn the building into a hotel. The first floor would house a bar and restaurant. The building would have an outdoor patio on the fourth floor. The Bloomington Historic Preservation Commission has approved the updated designs but the project still needs approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Southern Indiana’s fall harvest is wrapping up, as farmers bring in their corn and bean crops for the current growing season. Knox County extension agent Valerie Clingerman calls this one of the earliest harvests in recent memory. She says the dry, fairly warm conditions helped speed up the process. Yields this year across the area are said to be good. Many specialty crops also reported as having a good year.

After 73 years, Indiana-based Penguin Point is going out of business. The restaurant has locations Auburn, Columbia City, North Manchester Wabash and Warsaw. The last day for service will be this Sunday.

Finally, Monroe County is one of more than a dozen counties in Hoosier state under a burn ban. Other counties include Bartholomew, Lawrence and Martin. The Monroe County ban will end next Monday. State officials say the burn bans are necessary because of the current dry conditions and high risk of fires.