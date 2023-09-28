WGCL NEWS — Lotus Festival Begins Tonight

By Diane Daily

Bloomington’s biggest weekend of the year gets underway tonight. The 30th Annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festival will feature more than 20 international artists at seven local venues. Tonight’s opening concert at the Buskirk Chumley Theater will include a performance by the group Windborne, who are known for their powerful vocal harmonies. Tickets for all the Lotus shows are available at the Buskirk Chumley box office. There are also several free events this weekend and activities that are geared toward children.

A fatal two car accident on the city’s westside is under investigation. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of North Curry and West Vernal Pike. Witnesses said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was south bound on Curry Pike when they disregarded the traffic signal and hit a Honda CRV that was turning west onto Vernal Pike. The 81-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital and died a short time later. Monroe County Police received help at the scene from officers with the Indiana State Police.

More car recalls are in the news. Hyundai and Kia have announced a recall of more than 3 million vehicles. The car companies are urging owners to park these vehicles outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires. The recalls cover several car and SUV models manufactured between 20-10 and 20-19, including Hyundai’s Santa Fe SUV and Kia’s Sorrento SUV.

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band have cancelled all of this year’s remaining concerts. In a note to fans, Springsteen said he’s dealing with some health issues and needs to take some time off at the advice of his doctor. Rescheduled dates for each of this year’s shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week.