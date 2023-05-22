WGCL NEWS — Lake County Man Killed By Accidental Grenade Blast

By Diane Daily

An Indiana tragedy is getting national attention today. A Lake County man was killed this weekend while he and his family were looking through his grandfather’s belongings. Those belongings included an old grenade. Law enforcement officers say the pin was pulled and the grenade exploded. The blast also injured two teenagers in the home. An 18-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. The teens were taken to the hospital for treatment of shrapnel wounds.

Law enforcement agencies around the state are getting together in effort to remind drivers to buckle up. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s annual Click It or Ticket program starts today and will runs through June 4th. Funding for the overtime patrols is being provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and grants will be administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Data from the Justice Institute shows that unbuckled motorists make up almost 40-percemt of all passenger vehicle deaths in the state. One focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Police have found that drivers involved in nighttime accidents are less likely to be wearing a seat belt.

Just ahead of next weekend’s Indianapolis 500, new highway welcoming signs are being posted on Indiana roads and interstates. The rebranding signs will highlight the state’s new tourism campaign. Officials want the “IN Indiana” campaign to be a “really big megaphone” that helps people promote the Hoosier State. Elaine Bedel is the head of the state’s tourism agency. She says ‘Life Is Better IN Indiana’ – speaks to our quality of life and Hoosier pride. It has been announced that Jewel will be perform the national anthem at the Indy 500.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and positive mental health is something Jewel is very passionate about. For more than 20 years, her Children’s Foundation has established mental health programs for kids who are at risk around the country. This will be Jewel’s second appearance at the 500. She sang the national anthem at the Indy 500 back in 2010.