WGCL NEWS — Indiana’s Hottest Days Predicted This Week

By Diane Daily

The hottest temperatures of the summer are hitting Indiana the next few days. Monroe County and much of the Hoosier state is under a heat advisory. Area residents can find some relief from the heat at several cooling stations that have been set up by the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency. The nine cooling locations are in local fire stations and will be open from 9 AM to 8 PM today and tomorrow. Two fire stations, Stations 21 and 29 will open their doors to pets and their owners. All of the facilities will offer a safe place for individuals to cool down before continuing with their regular activities. Also, the YMCA’s Southeast location in Bloomington will welcome visitors who need a place to stay cool during their regular business hours.

The body found in a field near Solsberry this spring has been identified. Greene County Police say it was a woman who had been reported to Bloomington Police as a missing person last October. The remains were found by a hunter in early May. Authorities believe the cause of death could be suicide. The name of the victim has not been released.

In other news today, the Indiana Department of Education will send surveys to all Hoosier schools next month to find out how many Automatic External Defibrillators they need. State law now requires life saving devices at all extracurricular activities. The bill was passed after a football and lacrosse player in LaPorte died from an undetected heart condition.

The Hoosier Hills Food bank is in urgent need of volunteers. They’ve had to put several projects on hold because there aren’t enough people to help out right now. The food bank needs help to sort all the donated food, make food deliveries and pack boxes for distribution. Individuals are welcome but they say groups would really be a big help. You might consider organizing a volunteer project where you work, at your church or in your neighborhood. Go to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank website for more information.

Don’t forget, this year’s Indiana State Fair starts tomorrow. Today is the last day to buy discount tickets. You can do that online.