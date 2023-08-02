WGCL NEWS — Indiana Students Prepare For First Day Of School

By Diane Daily

It’s the first day of school for MCCSC students and that means most Bloomington city streets are going to be busier. Remember to watch for school buses as they pick up students around town. Never pass a school bus and stop far enough back so the kids can safely enter and exit the bus. We’ll need to follow the school zone speed limits and drop-off procedures. Finally, if the student in your home carries a backpack, health experts say to make sure they use both straps to evenly distribute the weight on their shoulders.

The start of the school year in Indiana varies throughout the state. Some Hoosier schools are already back in class. Marion County students went back to class last week. According to a report by Indiana Public Media, most schools begin the academic year in early August. MCCSC students will get a free day on April 8 to watch the solar eclipse.

In Consumer News, CVS is laying off about 5,000 employees in what it says is a cost-cutting move. A spokesman for the national pharmacy chain says they don’t expect the layoffs to affect customer service in any of their stores and drive-up locations. In 2021, CVS announced it was closing 900 stores in response to the changing of “consumer buying patterns.”

A popular area event is back. Drool in the Pool will be taking place tonight and tomorrow night at Bloomington’s Mills Pool. Well-behaved and socialized dogs that are spayed or neutered and at least six months of age are welcome. You’ll need to provide written proof from a veterinarian showing your dog’s current rabies vaccination. Local businesses and organizations will be on hand to share pet-related information. Drool in the Pool is going from 5:00 until 8:00 tonight and tomorrow night. There is a $5 admission price per dog.