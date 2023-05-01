WGCL NEWS — Homeless Camp Shut Down Over Weekend

By Diane Daily

A homeless camp on the city’s south side was shut down this weekend. The Bloomingtonian is reporting residents of the camp were given until 8:00 Saturday morning to leave the camp, or they would be arrested for trespassing. The site has often been used as a camp for the past few years. A similar camp in Seminary Park was emptied several times in 2020. The Bloomington City Council later voted to make it illegal for anyone to camp overnight on city-owned property.

The search continues for a Linton woman who hasn’t been seen since she went to hunt mushrooms last week. Officers with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department Office say Michelle Sears told her family she was going mushroom hunting with her ex-husband but they haven’t seen or heard from her since. Police believe they may be in a gray 2015 Toyota Prius. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The Indiana Senate has passed a bill to increase mental health services in the state. The bill will fund the transformation of the 988 Crisis Hotline into the 988 Crisis Response Center, offering free emotional support to callers any time of day or night. The funding will also help renovate mental health centers to provide more specialized individualized treatment.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is encouraging Hoosiers to “take a walk on the wild side.” The department has just launched a promotion spotlighting the the Scenic Route to Clay County where visitors can check out over 100 exotic cats, learn about their species and tour the grounds at Indiana’s Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point.

Starting this week, Outdoor Fitness Classes will be offered at Switchyard Park. The classes will be available for the next six weeks. They’re designed for all ages and fitness levels. The cost is $ 5 per class and no registration is required. You can contact the City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department for more information.