WGCL NEWS — High Number Of Absent Hoosier Students, Report Shows

By Diane Daily

Playing hooky can have very negative effects. A new report by the Indiana Board of Education shows 40% of students around the state were absent for at least 10 days last year. Even more troubling, one in five students missed at least 18 days of school. That’s equal to 10% of the academic year and means they are in the habitually absent category. Education experts say students who miss that much school don’t learn as much and may do very poorly on tests and assignments.

A 40-year-old Indiana man is facing felony charges for allegedly scamming a homeowner out of nearly $100,000 worth of construction work. According to a report by Fox 59, Johnathon Manco of Crawfordsville is the owner of the company that entered into an agreement with the homeowner. That was two years ago, but the cost kept rising and there were also questions about the amount of work that was completed. When questioned by authorities, Manco reportedly was never able to give them a reasonable explanation for many problems that were associated with the project.

A semi accident last week on State Road 37 didn’t garner much attention. There weren’t any injuries, no other vehicles were involved, and the truck wasn’t carrying any hazardous materials. But INDOT officials warn that any accident in a construction zone can be very dangerous. They’re reminding drivers to be extra careful when approaching a construction zone. Follow the posted speed limited and watch out for other drivers who may not be paying attention.

Middle Way House is celebrating their annual Wrapped In Love campaign with a kickoff event at the Switchyard Park Pavilion tomorrow evening. Since 2012, Wrapped in Love tree sweaters have adorned trees in downtown Bloomington to raise awareness about domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. The sweaters are created by local fiber artists and symbolize the warmth of the local community. The project always begins in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness month. It will end next January.