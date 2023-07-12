WGCL NEWS — Farm Aid Returns to Indiana

By Diane Daily

Farm Aid is coming back to the Hoosier State for the first time in more than 20 years. This year’s festival in support of America’s family farms will take place at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday September 23rd. Indiana hosted the event in 1990 and 2001. As always, Farm Aid will offer a great line-up of musicians including founders, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Neil Young. Tickets prices start at $75 and they will go on sale this Saturday.

Just ahead of the coming school year, the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting applications for financial aid. Veteran families in need can get up to $500 per dependent child to pay for school supplies and other necessities. More information about the program is available on the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs website.

An Indiana veteran who served in Normandy during World War II was honored last week with a community birthday celebration in Evansville. It was Thurman Carnal’s one-hundred seventh birthday. Friends and family say he has spent his life helping others and being a stand-up guy. At the end of the celebration, The Indiana Chapter of the Rolling Thunder arrived, and presented him with an American flag.

In Consumer News, McDonald’s is “phasing out” the final three items from its McCafé Bakery menu. Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins and Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing will no longer be available by the end of the month. The food fast company introduced its McCafé Bakery lineup in October 2020. A spokesperson says the decision was based on customer preferences.

Big changes are coming to Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. An $89 million renovation project is planned and will include extensive renovations. Work will begin in October with the closing of the basement exhibit area. The project is expected to close the museum for around 18 months, with its reopening scheduled for April 2025.