WGCL NEWS — Evacuation Order in Richmond After Plastics Fire

By Diane Daily

City officials in Richmond are keeping an evacuation order in place for neighborhoods near a massive fire that broke out on Tuesday at a plastics recycling facility. A spokesperson with the Wayne County health department says the smoke from the fire contains many chemicals that could cause cancer with prolonged exposure. About 2000 people have been evacuated. Many of them are staying at temporary shelters including the the Bethesda Worship Center in Richmond. Residents downwind of the evacuation zone were encouraged to shelter in place and bring their pets indoors. There have been no reports of major injuries or fatalities.

Closer to home, the investigation continues into a fire Monday night at the Crescent Park apartments on the east side of Bloomington. A call came into the Bloomington Fire Department around 10:00 reporting a fire on the third floor of the apartment complex. According to a report in the IDS, the fire caused significant damage to all 12 apartments in the building but no one was injured.

The Lincoln Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes has reopened sooner than expected. The bridge was closed in January for repair work. Additional restoration work is expected to start this fall. There are some interesting findings in a new national poll about why we play the lottery. A whopping 78% of the respondents admitted playing the lottery is a waste of money, but said they do it anyway…hoping to win some big money. On average, the most money people have won playing the lottery is $1-hundred 77. The online poll found the folks in Massachusetts buy the most lottery tickets. The Hoosier state is in 9th place.