WGCL NEWS — Eli Lilly Dropping Price of Insulin

By Diane Daily

Eli Lilly is dropping the price of its insulin. The Indianapolis-based drug maker has announced a 70-percent cut in insulin prices. That means they are capping the price of insulin at 35-dollars a month. The company plans to expand more programs to lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers. Although insulin is relatively inexpensive to manufacture, the cost has been a problem for many people who have the disease. Some diabetics have to ration the medication because they can’t afford to buy it on a regular basis.

The Indiana Senate has unanimously passed a bill that limits the use of tracking devices in the state. If the bill becomes law, it would stop trackers from being used by people will criminal intent. The devices could still be used by police officers, those on parole and between family members. The Indiana House will now vote on the legislation.

A Knox County commissioner faces a felony charge of domestic battery against a person younger than 14 years of age. 61-year-old Trent Hinkle was arrested by officers from the Indiana State Police for an alleged incident in 2021. According to published reports today, the probable cause says the charge stems from an argument Hinkle admits to having with his foster daughter. Hinkle has posted bond. A special judge will be appointed to hear the case before an initial hearing can be scheduled

Again this year, United Way of Monroe County is offering a free community tax service. IRS-certified volunteers are offering tax help at nine in sites in Monroe, Brown and Owen counties. Hoosiers making less than $60-thousand a year can receive help filing their federal and state tax returns. Volunteers will work one-on-one with community members to make sure they receive 100% of their refund, including the Earned Income Tax Credit if eligible. You can visit the United Way website for information.