WGCL NEWS — Annual Balloonfest Begins Tomorrow

By Diane Daily

They’ve been planning it all year and it’s just about to open. The tenth annual Kiwanis Balloonfest starts tomorrow at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. The three-day event is a fundraiser for Kiwanis youth programs and has grown in popularity over the years and now attracts visitors from throughout the country. For many, it has become a family tradition and a chance to see dozens of hot air balloons, with several artistic balloons designed to look like familiar cartoon characters. Balloon launches will be held each day of the festival. Every evening, the balloons will be tethered to the ground and illuminated. Tickets for the event will be available at the fairgrounds throughout the festival.

If you’re travelling for the holidays, there is some good news this year. Airfare for Thanksgiving is about 14% lower than last year and car rentals are down 17%. Prices for Christmas flights are down 12% from last year. Travel experts say demand is high this holiday season and may be due to the fact that both Christmas and New Year’s fall on weekends.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has asked a familiar face, tv’s Sammy Terry, to remind Hoosiers to search for their unclaimed property this fall. Terry was the host of a popular Friday night scary movie show on WTTV in the 60’s and 70’s and is still fondly remembered by his fans Bob Carter was the man behind the ghoulish makeup and his son Mark now makes appearances as his father’s most famous character. Attorney General Todd Rokita says Sammy Terry is the perfect celebrity to remind Indiana residents that losing money is a real nightmare but reclaiming your property is safe, secure and free at Indiana Unclaimed Dot Gov.

In Consumer News, it’s too early to tell if it will become a favorite Halloween candy, but Hershey has introduced Reese’s Skeletons. The molded, seasonally wrapped shapes are available for a limited time only. The ingredients are the same as those used for Reese’s peanut butter and chocolate candy but the shape is something new.