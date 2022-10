This year’s election could be one of the most important elections in our country’s history. Don’t miss the excitement of election night, covered by Monroe County’s leader in News, WGCL, AM 1370, 98.7 FM. WGCL’s News team including News Director Diane Daily, and Producer/Host Rob Humphrey will be covering this event from WGCL’s election central newsroom with local, state and national updates from a knowledgeable panel of local and state-wide contributors.

Share with a Friend