WGCL News – Your drive to work may involve a detour starting Monday.

Your drive to work may involve a detour starting Monday. INDOT says lane closures are planned starting next week at the intersection of Third Street and College Mall Road on the city’s eastside.

Crider and Crider will be replacing curb ramps and sidewalks at the intersection, starting on the west side and moving eastward. The 828-thousand-dollar project is expected to be finished by the end of June.

The Indiana State Police responded to a rather unusual accident early yesterday morning.

A semi-trailer carrying chocolate covered candy hit the structure that holds the highway signs over I-465 South, just north of the Washington St. exit on the east side of Indianapolis. The trailer broke apart, scattering chocolate covered peanuts and raisins onto the pavement.

Clean up after the accident took more than eight hours.

The Bloomington Human Rights Commission has chosen the founder and executive director of My Sister’s Closet for its 2022 recognition award.

Sandy Keller started the non-profit organization in 1998 to help at-risk women in the community become more self-sufficient and provide a better life for their families.

Recently, My Sister’s Closet has partnered with the Exodus Refugee program to help Afghanistan refugees as they settle in Bloomington.

This year’s Bloomington Early Music Festival starts Sunday, with events scheduled on the IU campus and several other venues around town. The six-day event will celebrate women in early music…highlighting the presence, influence, and artistry of women across nine centuries. Fifteen concerts and six workshops are scheduled. They’re free and open to the public.

You can stock up on fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables at tomorrow’s Bloomington Farmers’ Market. The market opens at 8 tomorrow morning and closes at 1:00 tomorrow afternoon.