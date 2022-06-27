WGCL News – Mayor Hamilton Pledges to Fight Supreme Court Ruling

By Diane Daily

Mayor John Hamilton has pledged to fight the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe versus Wade.

In a prepared statement this weekend, the mayor said he will join Planned Parenthood, All Options Pregnancy Center and other partners supporting the rights and choices of women and their families.

The mayor believes quote “an appalling chain of events is about to unfold in Indiana sending a clear message to Hoosier women and those capable of pregnancy that they are not full and equal citizens in the eyes of Governor Holcomb and the General Assembly.”

Hamilton said millions of Americans and tens of thousands of Bloomingtonians face a much darker future because of the Supreme Court’s decision.

A new headquarters at a current location. That’s what the People’s State Bank is hoping to do…with plans to build the 34,000 square foot office building at the intersection of 17th Street and College Avenue.

Three variances related to the project have been approved by the Bloomington Board of Zoning Appeals. Members of the Bloomington Plan Commission will discuss the proposed project at a meeting next month.

A popular online custom products company has been sanctioned by the Federal Trade Commission.

CafePress was under fire for allegedly failing to secure personal data from its customers including their Social Security numbers. The FTC has ordered the company to enhance its data security and has ordered its former owner to pay a half million dollars in compensation to small businesses that were affected by the breach.

Yelp has just released a list of what it says are the best wines in each of the 50 states.

The company says the findings are based on the “total volume” of reviews for each business but notes that newer wineries with fewer reviews could be underrepresented on the list.

Oliver Winery in Bloomington was Yelp’s pick for best wine in the Hoosier state.

The Monroe County Fair is underway with its traditional rides, 4-H exhibits, family entertainment and food vendors. In the Grandstands tonight, Supercross dirt bike racing will start at 7:00.