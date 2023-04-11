WGCL NEWS — Drug Operation in Vigo Co. Dismantled

By Diane Daily

A large-scale drug dealing operation in Vigo County has been taken down by state, local and federal authorities. The confiscated drugs included marijuana, LSD, magic mushrooms, methamphetamine, THC vapes and edibles. Authorities also discovered eight guns and more than $240-thousand in cash. Five people were arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail on felony drug charges.

Construction is underway on the replacement of curb ramps in 15 downtown Bloomington locations. This is an intermediate phase of a larger project to make pedestrian improvements in the downtown area. Contractor outreach is continuing to local businesses and residents, and construction should wrap up in late spring.

Downtown Washington will have a new mural this fall. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation has announced that Washington is one of 38 communities receiving grants for Indiana Public Art Activation and Indiana Placemaking projects. The mural will go up on the east wall of the old W.F. McDougal building in the 100 block of East Main Street. It will include a warm welcome to visitors as well as the Indiana logo. Work on the project is scheduled to begin this summer.

In Consumer News, the Tupperware Party may soon be a thing of the past. In a regulatory filing late Friday, Tupperware officials said there’s “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue” and they’re working with financial advisers to try and stay in business. The 77-year-old company has been struggling in recent years to maintain its relevance against newer, less expensive brands. It has introduced several new and trendier products and also struck a deal with Target to sell some of its merchandise in their stores.

A new first-class stamp is available at the post office and it features a skateboard theme. Officials with the USPS say The Art of the Skateboard series celebrates the vibrant designs and excitement of skateboarding. The four stamp designs are available at the post office.