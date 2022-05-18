WGCL News – A Multi-County Indiana Sting Operation

A multi-county Indiana sting operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men earlier this week…one of them was a Deputy Director for the American Legion.

Fake profiles of 14-year-old girls were set up on national websites. Police say several men, age 19 to 49, responded to the profiles, wanting to meet the teens for sexual encounters.

Jeff Hendricks of Unionville had worked for the American Legion for two years. He’s facing preliminary charges of child solicitation and resisting law enforcement.

Details of the arrests were reported by the Indianapolis Star.

The Indiana Department of Transportation wants to hear your opinions about electric vehicles. INDOT is currently conducting a survey about charging stations locations, barriers and other considerations related to the energy saving vehicles.

According to a story in the Hamilton County Reporter, completing the survey will take about 20 minutes. Responses will be used in developing the state’s plan for $100 million dollars it will be receiving in Federal Funding for infrastructure improvements.

