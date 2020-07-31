WGCL News — 4th execution set for Federal Penitentiary in Terre Haute

Three inmates at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute were executed in July following multiple legal appeals. Ultimately, the US Supreme court allowed each to proceed. Attorneys for a fourth inmate, Lezmond Mitchell, say the federal government set August 26th as his execution date.

Mitchell was sentenced to death for murdering a 63-year-old woman and her granddaughter in 2003. Because the crime took place on the Navajo reservation in Arizona, Mitchell’s attorneys argue the government can’t execute their client unless the Navajo Tribe consents to it.

Mitchell’s original execution date was December 11th, 2019, but an Appeals Court granted a delay to allow for attorneys to determine whether there was anti-Native American bias in his case.

In April, two of the three judges on the appeals court voted to uphold Mitchell’s death sentence.

If the execution takes place as planned, he will be the 4th federal inmate executed since Attorney General Barr lifted a moratorium on federal executions.

Three condemned men were put to death by lethal injection so far this month. A fifth inmate, Keith Nelson is scheduled for execution August 28th.

Google is keeping its employees home until at least next July, becoming the first major U.S. Corporation to formalize such a timetable because of the pandemic.

The company had expected employees to return to the office by the end of this year around the world.

Fox News is completing its most-watched month of July ever and marked the seventh consecutive month this year as the most-watched cable network in primetime – 3.22 million.

MSNBC was the second averaging 2.1 million viewers in primetime.