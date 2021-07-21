Indianapolis Colts 2021 Broadcast Schedule

WGCL is Bloomington’s radio home of Indianapolis Colts football.
**Broadcast time begins with 1 hour pregame show**
|Date
|Opponent
|Pregame Begins
|August 21st
|@Minnesota
|7:00PM
|August 27th
|@Detroit
|6:00PM
|September 12th
|vs. Seattle
|NOON
|September 19th
|vs. Rams
|NOON
|September 26th
|@ Tennessee
|NOON
|October 3rd
|@Miami
|NOON
|October 11th
|@Baltimore
|7:00PM
|October 17th
|vs. Houston
|NOON
|October 24th
|@ San Francisco
|7:00PM
|October 31st
|vs. Tennessee
|NOON
|November 4th
|vs. Jets
|7:00PM
|November 14th
|vs. Jacksonville
|NOON
|November 21st
|@ Buffalo
|NOON
|November 28th
|vs. Tampa Bay
|NOON
|December 5th
|@ Houston
|NOON
|December 18th/19th
|vs. New England
|TBD
|December 25th
|@ Arizona
|7:00PM
|January 2nd
|vs. Las Vegas
|NOON
|January 9th
|@ Jacksonville
|NOON
