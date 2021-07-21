WGCL Radio

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Broadcast Schedule

WGCL is Bloomington’s radio home of Indianapolis Colts football.

**Broadcast time begins with 1 hour pregame show**

Date Opponent Pregame Begins
August 21st @Minnesota 7:00PM
August 27th @Detroit 6:00PM
September 12th vs. Seattle NOON
September 19th vs. Rams NOON
September 26th @ Tennessee NOON
October 3rd @Miami NOON
October 11th @Baltimore 7:00PM
October 17th vs. Houston NOON
October 24th @ San Francisco 7:00PM
October 31st vs. Tennessee NOON
November 4th vs. Jets 7:00PM
November 14th vs. Jacksonville NOON
November 21st @ Buffalo NOON
November 28th vs. Tampa Bay NOON
December 5th @ Houston NOON
December 18th/19th vs. New England TBD
December 25th @ Arizona 7:00PM
January 2nd vs. Las Vegas NOON
January 9th @ Jacksonville NOON
