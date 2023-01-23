Welcome, Kent Sterling!

Meet out new Program Director and morning show host!

Kent Sterling spent six years majoring in journalism and minoring in fun at Indiana University where he met his wife, made lifelong friends, and learned about basketball from Bob Knight.

He has spent his career in media hiring great talent and becoming a respected host himself. Dan Dakich, Michael Grady, and Matt Taylor are among those Kent hired into radio. He led The Fan in Indianapolis and 101 ESPN in St. Louis to dominant positions in sports radio, and helped head WIBC to four Marconi Award wins for radio excellence and another national Crystal Award for public service.

Kent’s proudest professional accomplishment is founding the WIBC Radiothon to Benefit The Salvation Army, which has raised over $3,000,000 to help Hoosiers in need. It continues to generate money and awareness for the organization as it helps Hoosiers in need.

Kent’s son is a lawyer, so don’t think about suing him!