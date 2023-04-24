Bloomington's Voice

News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL

Welcome Back, Dan!

by Leave a Comment

Dan Hilker - Director of Golf - Pfau Golf Course Indiana University | LinkedIn

Dan Hilker, former professional at Cascades Golf Course, returns to Bloomington as Director of Golf at the Pfau Course at Indiana University.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *