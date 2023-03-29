Bloomington's Voice

News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL

Tuesdays with Mayor Hamilton

by Leave a Comment

Mayor John Hamilton joins Glass every Tuesday just after 4 pm to discuss the issues facing our city.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *