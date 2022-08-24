Tuesdays with Mayor Hamilton

Pinch Hitting is the Director for Public Engagement and new chief negotiator for the City in the Convention Center process Mary Catherine Carmichael.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL
Pinch Hitting is the Director for Public Engagement and new chief negotiator for the City in the Convention Center process Mary Catherine Carmichael.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Leave a Reply