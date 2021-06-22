Kiwanis Club of Bloomington Honors Keith Klein

Kiwanis supports Boys & Girls Club and Keith Klein Memorial Fund

Thursday’s Kiwanis Club of Bloomington weekly lunch in the Blue Room at American Legion Post #18 was a time of celebration! Attendees celebrated the Boys & Girls Club annual Strawberry Festival by enjoying strawberry shortcake desserts and marking the success of last month’s Kiwanis Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast with a check presentation to Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools Keith Klein Memorial Fund.

Kiwanis President Diana Fellure announced the event raised $1,051 and presented a check to Tom Bunger, immediate past president of the FMCCS Board of Directors.

Assisting Kiwanis with the fund raiser were Community Partners Culver’s of Bloomington, Indiana National Guard 2nd Battalion 150th Field Artillery, Ivy Tech Community College, WGCL Radio and Associate Community Partners Drs. Fadi & Aline Haddad, Drs. Souheil & Alejandra Haddad, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Brad Swain and United Presbyterian Church. WTIU-TV assisted with the Kid’s Station which was staffed by Mrs. Indiana America Justus Kelley and Miss Indiana Princess of America Geneva Mazhandu.

Klein, a member of the MCCSC Board of Directors, was an active supporter of Kiwanis Club. To honor Keith’s legacy the Keith Klein Memorial Fund memorial fund was created by FMCCS to support journalism and broadcasting programs within the MCCSC. The proceeds will go to this exact fund.