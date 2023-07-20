Bloomington's Voice

Jordan Davis – Let’s Eat

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS Every FRIDAY PRESENTEDBY moose 7/21 Lineup: 11 am pm* Wever's BBQ Speakeasy Pizza Kona Ice Uno Mas Chocolate Moose Doner Kebab Bloom Burger Rasta Pops Elli-May's Smoked BBQ Arepa Burger Pinoy Garden JS Thai Food La Poblana Jay's Kitchen LIVE PERFORMANCE 5 6:00 pm 6:45 pm Joe Donnelly 刀 7:00 pm 8:30 pm The Dynamics Sponsored by @FoodTruckFridayBtown BLOOMINGTON *Some vendors may briefly close midday

