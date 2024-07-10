Catching up on the 96th City Golf Tournament and all of our local kids doing big things with the Hearldtimesonline.com beat writer.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
News Talk FM 98.7 and AM 1370 WGCL
Catching up on the 96th City Golf Tournament and all of our local kids doing big things with the Hearldtimesonline.com beat writer.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Host of the Glass in the Afternoon program from 3 to 6 weekdays. Formerly Glass in the Morning. and In the Zone.
120 W. 7th Street
Ste. 400
Bloomington, IN 47404
Office Line:
812-332-3366
Fax:
812-331-4570
Studio Line:
812-333-2665
Weather Hotline:
812-334-1515
Leave a Reply