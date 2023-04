Associate Head Coach Kevin Robson updates us on a busy spring schedule, recruiting, the only spring game at home Saturday at 4 pm and the TST, a new endeavor featuring Hoosier legends of the past.

Spring soccer, Saturday at The Bill! 🆚 SIU-Edwardsville

⏰ 4 p.m. ET

📍 Bloomington, Ind.

🏟 Bill Armstrong Stadium pic.twitter.com/9Lpsgcx34S — Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) April 12, 2023