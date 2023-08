Perfect start for Monroe County on Week 1!

Edgewood defeats Mitchell in our game of the week 41-27.

North holds off 4A No. 9 Mooresville 34-29.

South, ranked No. 5 in 5A, steamrolls Columbus East 45-10.

We’ll be on the south side next week as Joe Smith and Dave Novak get their first look at Gabe Johnson’s Panthers hosting Martinsville, come-from-behind winners 23-19 vs BNL in Martinsville.