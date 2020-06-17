WGCL Radio

Glass in the Afternoon — Director of Building Operations MCCSC Chris Ciolli

Updates on Tri-North Middle School, Bloomington North and Bloomington South plus preparation for the 2020-21 academic year. Photo credit: The Herald Times.

