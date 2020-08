The Bloomington City Council approved reallocating $2 million of 2019 reversion funds on August 12 presented by Mayor Hamilton and members of the administration, as the first in a multi-phase strategy to help the community rebound and thrive in the face of concurrent crises. pic.twitter.com/hwCLUUmEFJ

