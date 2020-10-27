WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Glass in the Afternoon — Adam Wason

by Leave a Comment

The Director of Public Works for the City of Bloomington takes us through a busy mid 2020 and sets the table for 2021.

Photo: B Square Beacon

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *