WGCL Radio

News Talk FM 95.9 and AM 1370 WGCL

Glass in the Afternoon — 06.03.20

by Leave a Comment

Chief of Police for the City of Bloomington, Mike Diekhoff and County Councilwoman Marty Hawk join the program.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Podcast (wgcl-glass): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Share with a Friend

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *