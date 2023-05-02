2023 NTT Indy Car Schedule

Couldn’t go the whole day without celebrating the beginning of May. @IMS // #ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/OF5JceWwj2
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 1, 2023
May 13th IMS Road Course Race at 3 PM – 6 PM
May 20th Indy 500 Qualifying at 12 PM – 2PM & 4 PM – 6 PM
May 21st Indy 500 Qualifying at 3 PM – 6 PM
May 28th Indy 500/ Coca-Cola 600 Preview at 10 AM- 11 AM & 107th Indy 500 at 11 AM – 4 PM
June 4th Streets of Detroit IndyCar Race 3 PM – 6 PM
June 18th Road America IndyCar race 1 PM – 4 PM
July 2nd Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 12 Pm – 3 PM
July 16th Streets of Toronto IndyCar Race 1 Pm – 4 PM
July 22nd Iowa Speedway #1 IndyCar race 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM
July 23rd Iowa Speedway #2 IndyCar race 2 PM – 5PM
August 12th IMS Road Course race 2 IndyCar Race 1:30 Pm – 4:30 PM
August 13th Brickyard 1:30 PM – 6 PM
