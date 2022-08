Join us every Thursday, Sunday and Monday night plus all of the games on major holidays! WGCL is your official home for Westwood One’s presentation of the National Football League in Monroe County.

WGCL 2022 NFL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

Date Matchup Pregame 09/08/22 Buffalo vs Rams 7:30PM 09/11/22 Tampa Bay @ Dallas 7:30PM 09/12/22 Denver @ Seattle 7:30PM 09/15/22 Chargers @ Kansas City 7:30PM 09/18/22 Chicago @ Green Bay 7:30PM 09/19/22 Tennessee @ Buffalo 7PM 09/19/22 Minnesota @ Philadelphia JIP 09/22/22 Pittsburgh @ Cleveland 7:30PM 09/25/22 San Francisco @ Denver 7:30PM 09/26/22 Dallas @ Giants 7:30PM 09/29/22 Miami @ Cincinnati 7:30PM 10/02/22 Minnesota @ New Orleans in London 9AM 10/02/22 Kansas City @ Tampa Bay 7:30PM 10/03/22 Rams @ San Francisco 7:30PM 10/09/22 Giants @ Green Bay in London 9AM 10/09/22 Cincinnati @ Baltimore 7:30PM 10/10/22 Las Vegas @ Kansas City 7:30PM 10/13/22 Washington @ Chicago 7:30PM 10/16/22 Dallas @ Philadelphia 7:30PM 10/17/22 Denver @ Chargers 7:30PM 10/20/22 New Orleans @ Arizona 7:30PM 10/23/22 Pittsburgh @ Miami 7:30PM 10/24/22 Chicago @ New England 7:30PM 10/27/22 Baltimore @ Tampa Bay 7:30PM 10/30/22 Denver @ Jacksonville in London 9AM 10/30/22 Green Bay @ Buffalo 7:30PM 10/31/22 Cincinnati @ Cleveland 7:30PM 11/03/22 Philadelphia @ Houston 7:30PM 11/06/22 Tennessee @ Kansas City 7:30PM 11/07/22 Baltimore @ New Orleans 7:30PM 11/10/22 Atlanta @ Carolina 7:30PM 11/13/22 Seattle vs Tampa Bay in Munich 9AM 11/13/22 Chargers @ San Francisco 7:30PM 11/14/22 Washington @ Philadelphia 7:30PM 11/17/22 Tennessee @ Green Bay 7:30PM 11/20/22 Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh 7:30PM 11/21/22 San Francisco vs Arizona in Mexico City 7:30PM 11/24/22 Buffalo @ Detroit Noon 11/24/22 Giants @ Dallas 4:15PM 11/24/22 New England @ Minnesota 8PM 11/27/22 Green Bay @ Philadelphia 7:30PM 12/01/22 Buffalo @ New England 7:30PM 12/05/22 New Orleans @ Tampa Bay 7:30PM 12/08/22 Las Vegas @ Rams 7:30PM 12/11/22 Kansas City @ Denver 7:30PM 12/12/22 New England @ Arizona 7:30PM 12/15/22 San Francisco @ Seattle 7:30PM 12/17/22 TBA 12:30PM 12/17/22 TBA 4:15PM 12/17/22 TBA 8PM 12/18/22 New England @ Las Vegas 7:30PM 12/19/22 Rams @ Green Bay 7:30PM 12/22/22 Jacksonville @ Jets 7:30PM 12/24/22 Las Vegas @ Pittsburgh 7:30PM 12/25/22 Tampa Bay @ Arizona 8PM 12/29/22 Dallas @ Tennessee 7:30PM 01/01/23 Rams @ Chargers 7:30PM 01/02/23 Buffalo @ Cincinnati 8PM 01/07/23 TBA 4PM 01/07/23 TBA 8PM 01/08/23 TBA 7:30PM 01/14/23 Wild Card Playoff Game #1 4PM 01/14/23 Wild Card Playoff Game #2 8PM 01/15/23 Wild Card Playoff Game #3 12:30PM 01/15/23 Wild Card Playoff Game #4 4:15PM 01/15/23 Wild Card Playoff Game #5 8PM 01/16/23 Wild Card Playoff Game #6 7:30PM 01/21/23 Divisional Playoff Game #1 4PM 01/21/23 Divisional Playoff Game #2 8PM 01/22/23 Divisional Playoff Game #3 2:30PM 01/22/23 Divisional Playoff Game #4 6:15PM 01/29/23 NFC Championship Game 2PM 01/29/23 AFC Championship Game 6:30PM 02/05/23 Pro Bowl TBA 02/12/23 Super Bowl LVII 2PM