2022 Colts Broadcast Schedule

The official home for Colts Football in Monroe County

WGCL 2022 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Pre Game Starts Preseason Games 08/13/22 @ Buffalo 3PM 08/20/22 Vs Detroit Noon 08/27/22 Vs Tampa Bay 6:30PM Regular Season 09/11/22 @ Houston Noon 09/18/22 @ Jacksonville Noon 09/25/22 Vs Kansas City Noon 10/02/22 Vs Tennessee Noon 10/06/22 @ Denver 7:15PM 10/16/22 Vs Jacksonville Noon 10/23/22 @ Tennessee Noon 10/30/22 Vs Washington 3:25PM 11/06/22 @ New England Noon 11/13/22 @ Las Vegas 3PM 11/20/22 Vs Philadelphia Noon 11/28/22 Vs Pittsburgh 7:15PM 12/04/22 @ Dallas 7:20PM 12/17 or 12/18 @ Minnesota TBD 12/26/22 Vs Chargers 7:15PM 01/01/23 @ Giants Noon 01/07 or 01/08 Vs Houston TBD