2022-23 High School Basketball Schedule

WGCL High School Basketball Schedule 2022-2023

Pregame Chalk Talk begins approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled tip off time listed below

NOV. 22 SOUTH AT EDGEWOOD 7:30 TUES.

DEC. 2 CENTER GROVE AT NORTH 7:30 FRI.

DEC. 9 SOUTHPORT AT SOUTH 7:30 FRI.

DEC. 16 SOUTHPORT AT NORTH 7:30 FRI.

DEC. 17 FLOYD CENTRAL AT SOUTH 7:30 SAT.

DEC. 21 ROCK CREEK AT SOUTH 7:30 WED.

JAN. 6 NORTH AT SOUTH 7:30 FRI.

JAN. 13 MARTINSVILLE AT NORTH 7:30 FRI.

JAN. 20 CASTLE AT SOUTH 8:00 FRI.

JAN. 28 COL. EAST AT NORTH (50 YR CELE.) 7:30 SAT.

FEB. 2 EDGEWOOD AT NORTH 7:30 THURS.

FEB. 10 COL. NORTH AT SOUTH 7:30 FRI.

FEB. 17 NORTH AT COL. NORTH 7:30 FRI.

FEB. 23 NORTHVIEW AT SOUTH 7:30 THURS.

FEB. 28, MARCH 3,4 SECTIONALS

MARCH 11, REGIONAL

MARCH 18 SEMI STATE,

MARCH 25TH STATE FINALS