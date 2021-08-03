WGCL Radio

2021 College Football Schedule

2021 College Football Schedule

*Game times will be updated throughout the season as they are made available*

 

September 11th  Oregon @ Ohio State 11:30AM
September 18th  Alabama @ Florida 3:00PM
October 9th  Oklahoma @ Texas TBA
October 16th  TBA TBA
October 23rd  Oklahoma State @ Iowa State TBA
October 30th  Penn State @ Ohio State TBA
November 6th  Clemson @ Louisville TBA
November 27th  Ohio State @ Michigan 11:30AM
December 4th  SEC Championship 3:30PM
December 11th  Army-Navy Game 2:00PM
