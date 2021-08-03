2021 College Football Schedule
*Game times will be updated throughout the season as they are made available*
|September 11th
|Oregon @ Ohio State
|11:30AM
|September 18th
|Alabama @ Florida
|3:00PM
|October 9th
|Oklahoma @ Texas
|TBA
|October 16th
|TBA
|TBA
|October 23rd
|Oklahoma State @ Iowa State
|TBA
|October 30th
|Penn State @ Ohio State
|TBA
|November 6th
|Clemson @ Louisville
|TBA
|November 27th
|Ohio State @ Michigan
|11:30AM
|December 4th
|SEC Championship
|3:30PM
|December 11th
|Army-Navy Game
|2:00PM
