WGCL NEWS — Arrest in New Year’s Day Stabbing

By Diane Daily

There has been an arrest in a New Year’s Day stabbing incident near a downtown bar in Bloomington. 36-year-old Ryan Johnson of Bloomington was taken into custody this weekend. Authorities say Johnson had encountered the victim at the bar on New Year’s Eve and later ran into him again in a nearby alley. The victim, who has not been identified, suffered a wound to his abdomen. Police were able to obtain security camera footage from the area that night to help with their investigation. Johnson was booked into the Monroe County Jail. He faces preliminary felony charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The Indiana Office of Technology has blocked the media app TikTok from being used in state systems and devices. The move follows two separate lawsuits that were filed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita last month. The first lawsuit contends Tik Tok contains content that is inappropriate for children. The second accusers the media app of misleading users about the security of their personal information. Similar lawsuits have been filed by several other states.

In consumer news, starting next month, Delta will offer free Wi-Fi to its customers on most domestic flights. The airline is partnering with T-Mobile to make the option available. The service will be available starting February 1st, making Delta the first major U.S. airline to offer free Wi-Fi as a feature of its customer experience.

There is still time to have City of Bloomington Sanitation crews pick up your live Christmas trees and wreaths. You can leave them out on your regular yard waste pick-up day and they’ll be taken care of. You don’t need to put them in a plastic bag, but all the decorations need to be removed. Pick up will continue through January 26.