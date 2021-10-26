WGCL News — Winterize Your Home

Is your home prepared for cold weather?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

With November just days away, winter isn’t too far behind. Whether you follow persimmon seeds, wooly worms or the number of frosts in a month, the chance for a cold winter in Indiana is hit-or-miss.

Before it becomes too cold, consider some winterizing tips for your home. It’s never too early to be prepared, and avoiding a crisis or a rush on supplies can help ease your mind when the temperatures drop.

Some things to consider for your home:

Check your heating system. If it’s been a few years, or if you don’t think your furnace is putting out enough warmth, have a professional check your HVAC system. A service call can help avoid future issues. Be sure to replace furnace filters.

Check for drafts in your home. Cold air means money going out the door – so consider weatherstripping, recaulking or even foam tape to help block drafts.

Check your roof. Make sure the shingles are in good shape and look for any cracks around the chimney or furnace pipe. If you spot moss or rot on the roof, contact a professional.

Clean your gutters. Clogged gutters can cause overflowing water, which can make for challenges. Be careful when climbing a ladder and make sure the downspouts are free of debris.

If you’re lucky enough to have a generator for your home, test it out and make sure it works.

Lastly… before snow and ice arrive, make sure you have a good snow shovel and ice melt. Those items can become scarce in a winter storm.

***

COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available for eligible Hoosiers.

The news came late last week after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally authorized booster shots for individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The CDC said there should be at least six months from the time of the first dose of vaccination. Those who are 65 and older are eligible, as well as those 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities, have underlying health conditions or live or work in high-risk situations.

Booster shots are also available for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There should be a two-month period since the first shot (since the J&J vaccine was a one-shot option).

Individuals interested in a booster shot can choose a different provider than the original vaccination company, according to the CDC.

Hoosiers interested in a booster shot can register on the state’s COVID-19 website or call 211.