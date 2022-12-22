WGCL NEWS — Winter Storm on Its Way

By Diane Daily

Forecasters say northwest Indiana will get the most snow when the worst of the winter storm hits later night, bringing possibly six inches or more before it ends. The Indianapolis area can expect accumulations of three to six inches. Cities and towns along and just north of I-70 are in for around three inches of snow. Slightly lower amounts are expected south of a line from Bloomington to Columbus. Meteorologists with WISH TV are predicting blowing snow will cause low visibility and make travel difficult tomorrow and Saturday.

Authorities investing the deadly shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall were not able to determine a clear motive. At a joint press conference yesterday, members of the FBI and Greenwood Police said Jonathan Sapirman’s juvenile history didn’t raise any red flags, but as an adult, he developed an obsession with Nazi Germany and said if he ever killed himself, he would take others with him. On July 17th, Sapirman went to the mall and shot five people near the food court before being shot and killed by an armed bystander. Three of the victims died from their injuries.

In September, we told you a Bloomington man who was arrested after he used red paint to write a profane message on the Washington Monument. 44-year-old Shaun Deaton was charged with trespassing, tampering, vandalism and destruction of federal property. Deaton was sentenced yesterday and ordered to pay 3-thousand 34-dollars in restitution to the National Park Service. He was also ordered to spend a year on probation.

A Go Fund Me account has been established for a Monroe County man who died in a hunting accident Saturday. Fifty-seven year old Kevin Leech of Heltonville was deer hunting in the Morgan-Monroe State Forest when the climbing tree stand he was using collapsed, causing him to fall. Leech’s daughter, Amanda, started the fund to raise money to pay for his funeral. You can donate to the fund at Kevin Leech’s Funeral Cost on the Go Fund Me website.