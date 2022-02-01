WGCL News — Winter Storm Coming

It’s Indiana, it’s winter… so it’s gonna snow.

Jim Inman Photo: travelers.com

Southern Indiana will see snow this week… although how much remains to be determined.

A large storm front will move through the Midwest beginning Tuesday night, with rain turning into sleet and snow as temperatures drop.

The National Weather Service reports that Bloomington could receive anywhere from three to twelves inches of snow, in addition to ice.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Wednesday at 7:00 pm through Friday, February 4 at 1:00 am.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through the weekend.

***

Even though a winter storm is expected this week in Indiana, the City of Bloomington is thinking ahead to better weather.

A section of Kirkwood Avenue will be closed again this year to provide outdoor dining and expanded seating for restaurants, according to The Herald-Times.

However, businesses will have to pay a fee to use either parking spaces or street seating. The city is looking to replace lost revenue from parking as well as expenses related to the street closure.

Kirkwood Avenue will be closed from March 11 to November 1 in two sections. Half of the block between South Walnut to Washington Street will be closed, and the section between the Sample Gates to North Grant Street will also be closed.

***

The voice of IU Athletics has retired.

In an announcement Monday, Chuck Crabb announced his retirement from Indiana University. His retirement was effective immediately.

Crabb had served in a variety of roles with Indiana athletics, most recently as Associate Athletic Director for Facilities, according to the press release. He is a native Hoosier and a graduate of Indiana University.

Over the past 45 years Crabb had served as the PA announcer for men’s basketball. His voice had also echoed throughout various IU facilities as the announcer for IU women’s basketball, football, soccer and track and field.

The Indiana Daily Student reported that Crabb had also given voice to the 1994 Men’s World Cup and the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

Crabb was a 2020 recipient of the Indiana University Bicentennial Medal.

Chuck Crabb has been a regular WGCL guest over the years, frequently joining Joe Smith and Mike Glasscott during the school year.