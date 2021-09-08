WGCL News — Winter Predictions

Labor Day is over… ready for winter?

Jim Inman Photo: MorningAGClips.com

For many in the Midwest, Labor Day signals the end of summer and the transition to autumn and winter weather. Sweatshirts, pumpkin spice, football, bonfires and the changing colors of leaves are all part of the Hoosier experience during fall.

But what about winter? There are different theories to predict winter weather – the shape of persimmon seeds, the number of morning frosts and the colors of a “wooly worm” are all supposed to let people know what to expect from December through March.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Hoosiers may see a long, cold winter ahead.

The almanac, which has been around for more than 200 years, is predicting that southern Indiana will see a “cold and snowy” winter. Northern Indiana will have a “cold and dry” winter.

Last winter Indiana saw snow – including a rare mid-April storm that impacted much of the state. The National Weather Service reported that last year’s winter was almost five degrees colder than the previous year.

How accurate are the predictions? The Old Famer’s Almanac website reports an 80% accuracy in its predictions.

The National Weather Service has not made their predictions for the winter.

Keep an eye open for those wooly worms – which aren’t actually worms, but a caterpillar (or the larva of the Isabella tiger moth).

***

The Labor Day weekend brought another round of gunfire in the Crestmont Park area.

On Friday, September 3, witnesses told the Bloomington Police Department that they heard a man shouting, followed by gunshots. The witnesses reported the man ran away.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 9:20 pm.

One bullet casing was found in a home, lodged in a wall after breaking a window.

This is the sixth shooting incident in the area since early July. Two shootings occurred around the playground area on July 2 and July 8. The third shooting was on July 21 around apartments on Crescent Road. The fourth and fifth shootings occurred on July 24 and July 29 near the same apartment complex.

The Bloomington Police Department is increasing patrols in the area. The investigation is ongoing.